Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,895,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

