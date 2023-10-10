Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $565.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

