Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $506,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

AKAM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 803,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

