Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.