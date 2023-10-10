Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

