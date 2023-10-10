Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 2,552,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,122. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

