Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

GE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 1,481,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,136. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.