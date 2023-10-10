Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $125,418,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,928. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

