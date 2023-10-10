Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,561,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,658. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

