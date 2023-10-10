Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

