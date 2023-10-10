Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 440 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 398,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,135. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.