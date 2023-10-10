Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

