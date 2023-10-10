iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average of $254.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

