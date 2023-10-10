iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 1,227,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,592. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.