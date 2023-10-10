iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Peak Financial Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. 3,764,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,828. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

