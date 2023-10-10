iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.69. 5,545,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

