iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 7.8% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

