iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.