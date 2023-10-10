iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 4,110,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,874. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

