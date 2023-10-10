iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 186.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

