iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 391,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 143,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

