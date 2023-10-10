iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

