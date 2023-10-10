iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $88.42. 723,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

