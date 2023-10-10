iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Position Reduced by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,790. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

