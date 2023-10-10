iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.2% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. 3,647,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,777,146. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.