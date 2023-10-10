iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS EFAV opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.