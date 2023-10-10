iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Lowered by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,497,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 283,367 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

