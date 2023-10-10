iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 15,240,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,145,465. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

