iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 853,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 2,721,857 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $45.43.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,170,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,705,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16,315.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 847,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 842,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,177,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 789,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 97,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 586,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 585,860 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

