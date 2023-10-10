iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.