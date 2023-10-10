iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,791 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

