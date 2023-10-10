iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

