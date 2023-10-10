iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 15.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,924 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,089,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.