iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.