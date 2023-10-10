iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWM stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.32. 18,510,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,762,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.