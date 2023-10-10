iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

