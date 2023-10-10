iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lessened by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,920,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.