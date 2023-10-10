iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

IVW traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,913. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

