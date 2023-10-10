iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. The stock had a trading volume of 603,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,406. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

