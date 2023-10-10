iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 324.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 519.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. 66,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

