Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $68.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

