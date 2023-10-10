Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $104,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

