Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $104,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $426.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

