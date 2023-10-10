Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Position Increased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 148,564 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 535,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 52,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,882. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

