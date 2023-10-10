Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $122.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ARES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,842. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 810,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 634,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 538.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after buying an additional 1,579,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.