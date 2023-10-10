Jet Protocol (JET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,813.95

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.24 million and $93,813.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,562.09 or 1.00007380 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00667114 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $99,568.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.