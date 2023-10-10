JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 7.1%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 190,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 819,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.28. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

