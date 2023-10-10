Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

NYSE CL traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $69.95. 776,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

