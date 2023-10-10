Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 19.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 1.27% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $286,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,981. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
