Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.20. 588,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.